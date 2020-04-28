Hina Khan sends love to beau Rocky Jaiswal while indulges in some social media PDA; See Photo

Rocky Jaiswal shared a beautifully edited photo of Hina Khan and it definitely has our attention for all the cuteness. Check out the photo here.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has brought family members closer but at the same time, we are all missing our friends and other people who have been close to us. This is definitely a great time to enjoy at home, but days can often become dull and a little love can, after all, go a long way. And so, here's and beau Rocky Jaiswal making us go gaga over how they are just as adorable as ever and keep giving out major couple goals.

And well, Rocky went on to share a photo of Hina from just yesterday and he edited the photo with a monochrome effect to it. While she looks stunning in the click, he also wrote some kind words. He added, 'The flow of time has made our foundation so strong, no matter how apart our floors are, we are like a tall building, we'll always be connected, we'll always be together.' And to this, Hina expressed her love for him and added how she loves the edit, just as much as us.

Check out Hina Khan's photo shared by Rocky Jaiswal here:

Meanwhile, the actress spoke about plans after lockdown and told IANS how she feels that things won't get back to normal right away. She says, "I feel that even when the lockdown is over, getting back to the normal way of life like it was before this whole scenario began, is honestly going to take a lot of time. So even if there are things I want to do, it's all going to be done with keeping necessary precautions in mind first."

