Hina Khan sends out birthday wishes coupled with love for Valentine's Day to beau Rocky Jaiswal; PHOTOS

Hina Khan sure has a heartwarming wish with loads of love for beau Rocky Jaiswal. Check out her post and photos right here.

and beau Rocky Jaiswal definitely make for an adorable couple and both of them, have often set out major couple goals when they head out together or are simply snapped at events. Hina has had one of the finest careers and Rocky has proven a huge support time and again, something that even Hina is proud of and never misses ou o mention on the so many occasions. And well, on the occasion of his birthday and Valentine's Day, things are no different.

Hina took to social media as she shared a series of photos with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Not only did she have a heartwarming post along with it, but the series of photos have a story to tell as each one of them is from a different occasion and time during their time together. Hina wrote, "Kya Likhun...You heal me @rockyj1 Happy Birthday love and Happy Valentine’s Day." Rocky too, replied to the pose and was all hearts with the love she showered upon him. Check it out right here:

Meanwhile, Hina has finally made her Bollywood debut, and while it was supposed to be Lines that was to be her debut film, she made it to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, co-starring Rohan Shah. The actress has sure been receiving a lot of love for her movie, and one can only look forward to more of what she has in store ahead.

Credits :Instagram

