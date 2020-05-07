Hina Khan sends out good vives with her flawless sun kissed PHOTOS and we are totally crushing over her

Hina Khan grabs attention again as she posts a series of flawless sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram handle. Check them out.

The very gorgeous and beautiful is known to grab the spotlight frequently for reasons that are quite obvious. The actress is always active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on the same. She keeps on updating her fans about her daily life. Right from doing workouts to cooking delicious meals or taking selfies, Hina gives a glimpse of every activity on social media. The Hacked actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break with family members.

In the midst of all this, Hina has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which surely deserves her fans’ attention. The Lines actress goes out for a brisk walk outside her apartment during which she clicks a few pictures of herself. Hina looks pretty as usual as she is seen clad in a black floral top teamed up with a pair of matching faux leather leggings. She ties up her hair into a bun and opts for a no-makeup look. Her flawless and glowing skin is pretty much visible in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina made her debut in the Bollywood film industry this year with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and has received a positive response from the audience. The stunning diva also appeared in a short movie titled Smartphone recently in which she is seen in a completely de-glam avatar. Needless to say, she has received a lot of praise for her stellar performance in the same.

