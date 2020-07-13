  1. Home
Hina Khan sends out some Monday Love as she starts her week on a stylish note; See POST

Hina Khan, who is known for winning hearts with her social media posts, is making heads turn as she starts the week with style.
2020-07-13
Hina Khan is a true blue social media queen who never fails to set the internet on fire with each of her Instagram posts. The diva enjoys a massive fan following and she never fails to make the heads turn with her pics. Undoubtedly, the actress’ social media activity is a rage among the fans and she does live up to her fans’ expectations. Recently, Hina kick started her week on a stylish note as she shared new pics of herself.

In the pics, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was seen posing in a white coloured crop top which she had paired with denims. Besides, she was seen flaunting her shoulder length hairstyle and was definitely posing like a cameraman’s delight. It was quite difficult to take our eyes off her panache. Hina captioned the image as, “Hey, how u doing? #MondayLove”. The picture was showered with immense love and received over 2 lakh likes within an hour. Her celeb friends Kushal Tandon, Amruta Khanvilkar, etc. were also in awe of her swag.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey, how u doing? #MondayLove

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Apart from dishing out some serious style goals, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has also been a fitness inspiration and has been sharing pictures and videos of her workout sessions on social media time and again. On the work front, she ventured into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked backed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back.

