Hina Khan sends prayers ahead of Cyclone Nisarga; Pleads for mercy and forgiveness from mother nature

As cyclone Nisarga is approaching the Mumbai coast, Hina Khan has expressed her concern for the people and asked them to take all the necessary precautions.

Amid the ongoing battle with COVID 19 pandemic, the nation is extending its prayers for Maharashtra and Gujarat as the cyclone Nisarga is set to make landfall there. Needless to say, the cyclone has intensified the difficulties for Maharashtra which has also recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As the state is getting prepared to combat the natural calamity, the government has requested people to stay indoors and follow the guidelines. Meanwhile, several celebrities have come out to send their prayers for the Mumbai city in this crisis situation.

Joining them, has also urged the Mumbaikars to stay safe in these tough times. She shared a picture of the Mumbai city covered with clouds in her Instagram story. in the caption, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant pleaded for mercy and forgiveness from mother nature. Hina wrote, “Cyclone Nisarga. Stay safe and indoors. Tough times. Keep your power banks and electronics charged, secure your balcony sliders and store as much drinking water as possible plz. Mother Nature plz forgive us. Mercy.”

Check out Hina Khan’s post on Cyclone Nisarga:

Earlier, celebrities like Dahiya, Nakuul Mehta Mahhi Vij, Nehha Pendse, , etc have urged the people to follow the guidelines. Sanaya wrote, “'This is a heartfelt request from me. If the cyclone hits Mumbai and if you see stray animals trying to take shelter in your building complex or private bungalows, please let them in. Speak to your watchmen and neighbouring watchmen too, words go a long way. I think if we all do a bit by having a conversation with people who are within our premises and neighbouring ones too, we can make a huge difference. It will be a matter of a few hours, they will go their way once it passes.”

