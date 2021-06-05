Hina Khan sends prayers & strength to friend Pearl V Puri post his arrest; Calls him ‘the kindest soul'

Hina Khan is the latest celeb to have come out in the support of actor Pearl V Puri. The actress said that justice will prevail. Take a look.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Hours, after actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv Police and Mumbai Police on alleged rape charges put upon the actor reported ANI, many celebrities from the industry, have come out in support of the Naagin 3 actor. Right from TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, to Nia Sharma, many stars including, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, among others have claimed that Pearl cannot do such an inhuman act. And the latest celeb to voice her support is .

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress reposted Ekta’s post for Pearl on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Sending you lots of strength my friend..#JusticeWillPrevail.” She also posted a photo of the Bepanah Pyaar star and captioned it as, “One of the kindest souls…Sending prayers and strength#YouWillGetthruThis.”

Reacting to Pearl V Puri's arrest, his dear friend and Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna told Pinkvilla that this allegation is baseless. She said, “It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase.”

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

As per the latest report in The Times of India, Pearl has reportedly, been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Vasai. He has reportedly been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested by the Waliv police under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

Pearl, who made his television debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, is known for his stint in TV shows like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar, Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil and Brahmarakshas 2.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

