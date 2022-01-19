Hina Khan sends wishes & prayers for Shaheer Sheikh’s ailing father, tells him to have patience

Shaheer Sheikh had recently shared the news of his father getting admitted to hospital. He took to his social media handle and informed that his father, who had contracted the COVID-19 infection, is in critical condition. The ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor shared a photograph of his dad and urged fans to keep him in their prayers. Hina Khan, who is a good friend of the actor, has shared a tweet as she asks him to keep patience and have faith.

The actress has worked with Shaheer Sheikh in two music videos and they formed a good friendship. Hina Khan reshared Shaheer Sheikh’s post and sent prayers for his father, who is admitted in the hospital. She also urged people to send prayers for him. She wrote, “Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah #SendDuaEveryone”.

See tweet here:

Some of the fans commented on the tweet. One wrote, “He will recover soon Nazar amuletprayers and blessings is all that we need to send in for Shaheer and his family. As they r powerful. Requesting people not to tag him at this hour in every post, and instead send duas for quick recovery of his hero ..his father”. Another wrote, “Thanks for being always with him, specially in such a tough time. U are a real definition of TRUE FRIEND”. A user commented, “May allha bless him with good health he will be fine be strong.”

For the unversed, Hina Khan had lost her father in 2021 following a heart attack. Hina Khan was very close to him.

