Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring in pink polka dot bikini as she shares new PICS from her Maldives vacay

The most popular and hot diva of television loves to travel and her Instagram feed is proof. She travels a lot and seeing her pictures one can get inspired to see the world. Hina Khan is a popular face and now she is also making her place in Bollywood. Rose from the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress had never failed anyone impressing from her fashion sense. Right from saree choices to western outfits, Hina nails every attire.

And during vacation one can take inspiration from her wardrobe. Hina had recently visited the Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal but it looks like the actress is still missing the beach destination. She has treated fans with some stunning pictures of her in a bikini. She is seen wearing a pink coloured polka dots bikini paired with a cape. The actress added flower emojis to her caption. Needless to say, she is soaring the temperature. Actor Nakul Mehta also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Hina Khan had always said that she loves to dress up. Even in Bigg Boss also she had carried dresses every day and did not repeat any of her outfits.