Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring in pink polka dot bikini as she shares new PICS from her Maldives vacay
The most popular and hot diva of television Hina Khan loves to travel and her Instagram feed is proof. She travels a lot and seeing her pictures one can get inspired to see the world. Hina Khan is a popular face and now she is also making her place in Bollywood. Rose from the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress had never failed anyone impressing from her fashion sense. Right from saree choices to western outfits, Hina nails every attire.
And during vacation one can take inspiration from her wardrobe. Hina had recently visited the Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal but it looks like the actress is still missing the beach destination. She has treated fans with some stunning pictures of her in a bikini. She is seen wearing a pink coloured polka dots bikini paired with a cape. The actress added flower emojis to her caption. Needless to say, she is soaring the temperature. Actor Nakul Mehta also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.
Hina Khan had always said that she loves to dress up. Even in Bigg Boss also she had carried dresses every day and did not repeat any of her outfits.
Hina Khan, on the work front, was last seen in a web series Wishlist. Her film ‘Lines’ poster was released at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. She had participated in many television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
