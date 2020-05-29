Hina Khan sets the temperatures soaring with her throwback PHOTOS in a bikini by the beach

Hina Khan's stunning bikini-clad pictures from one of her beach holidays are worth a glimpse. Check out her latest Instagram post.

is someone who definitely does not need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting not only in television shows but also in movies. The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most successful celebs of the Indian television industry. Apart from being a talented actress, Hina is also known for her unique fashion choices and stylish outfits that always grab attention.

In the midst of all this, Hina Khan has now shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle that are already setting the temperatures soaring! The Hacked actress is seen clad in an orange bikini and is posing by the beach in these pictures. Hina also opts for a pink lip color that perfectly suits her. Needless to say, her killer expressions are hard to ignore in these pictures. Well, this also reminds us of the times when the beach holidays were a thing!

Check out the throwback pictures of the actress below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she plays the role of a girl named Suman. The actress went completely de-glam for this character and her stellar performance in the film has been appreciated by everyone. Earlier this year, she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked that has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress will soon be seen in an Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

