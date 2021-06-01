Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh vow to mesmerise fans in a romantic ballad on rains in Baarish Ban Jaana teaser

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have teamed up for a romantic music video Baarish Ban Jaana. The teaser of the music video is finally out and the full song will release on June 3.

Finally, after waiting for the past few weeks, the teaser of and Shaheer Sheikh's first collaboration is out in the form of a glimpse of Baarish Ban Jaana music video. The popular tv stars came together to shoot for the music video in Kashmir back in the month of April and left fans excited. While they were shooting in Kashmir, Hina and Shaheer kept sharing glimpses from the behind-the-scenes. However, on Tuesday, the final teaser is out and it is sure to leave their fans mesmerised.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared the link to the teaser of the music video that showcases her and Shaheer as a couple in love. In the teaser video, we get to see them professing their love for each other. Hina is seen clad in a white gown with perfect hair and makeup while Shaheer is seen in a navy blue pantsuit. The two looked absolutely stunning together and left fans intrigued to see the full song video that will be out on June 3.

Take a look at the teaser:

The song is a romantic number about rain and is composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Vermaa. It is crooned by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. Over the past few days, Hina and Shaheer have been sharing snippets from their shoot in Kashmir and fans have been excited to see them together. Hina also shared a couple of hilarious videos where she and Shaheer could be seen having fun in between the shoot of the music video in the chilly weather of Kashmir.

Back in April, Hina went to Kashmir for this shoot. However, post the shoot, she had to return in an emergency when the news of her father's sudden demise came in.

