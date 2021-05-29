Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh's first look from 'Baarish Ban Jaana' will leave you awestruck; Track out on June 3

Popular stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan shot for a music video last month in the valley of Kashmir and the first look of the song is finally out. The song Baarish Ban Jaana is all set to drop next week and fans of Hina and Shaheer are excited.

After the success of her recent music video Patthar Wargi, is all set to be seen in a new song titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana' with popular actor Shaheer Sheikh. While the first glimpse in a video was released on Friday, on Saturday, Hina and Shaheer shared their complete first look on social media. Fans of Hina and Shaheer were excited to see their favourite stars together on screen in a romantic love ballad. The song was shot last month in Kashmir valley.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Hina and Shaheer unveiled the first look poster of Baarish Ban Jaana in which the two could be seen embracing each other. The cute glimpse left fans of the two intrigued to see them together. Hina was seen in a white and blue dotted dress while Shaheer could be seen in a brown leather jacket with a black tee and matching jeans. The two could be seen smiling away as they posed together for the poster of the song. The song is all set to drop on June 3, 2021.

Take a look:

Sharing the poster, Shaheer wrote, "Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all?." Composed by Payal Dev, the song is crooned by Payal and Stebin Ben. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Kunaal Verma and the video has been directed by Aditya Datt.

Hina too shared the same on her handle. While Shaheer and Hina were shooting last month in Kashmir, their fans were excited to see them share screen space. However, Hina's trip was reportedly cut short as she had to return to Mumbai after the tragic and sudden demise of her father.

