Hina Khan shared her no filter & no makeup selfie as she says ‘HK love her flaws’

Hina Khan is presently enjoyed the success of her new song with Angad Bedi. The actress has a massive fan following on social media owing to her stunning fashion sense and her acting chops. The actress often shares pictures on social media in different looks including traditional dressed like lehenga, suit, etc. She also looks fabulous in western outfits like gown, dress, formal, etc. She recently shared her no make up and no filter look as she asked fans to love their skin.

She shared a picture of herself as she talked about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your skin, but accepting the way it is. She shared in the picture, “Wearing my own skin today… give your skin a little love…It is your best accessory… Accept yourself…To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are… No Filter… No makeup…HK loves her flaws”

She further added, “One more… Filters are fun but we need to love and accept our real self as well.”

Talking about her looks, Hina recently opened up on her work being affected by her dusky skin. She shared with TOI, “I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough. I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!”

