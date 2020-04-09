Hina Khan shares an adorable birthday wish for former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co star Rohan Mehra; See Pic

Hina Khan wish for her for her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co star Rohan Mehra is too cute to handle. Take a look.

made her debut in the field of acting with Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress played the role of an ideal daughter-in-law, Akshara Singhania. The audience instantly fell in love with her straightforward, naive, multi-colored personality. For almost 8 long years, Hina entertained the viewers as Akshara and won many hearts. Her jodi with aka Naitik made new records and they soon went on to become one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Not only on-screen, but Hina shared a great bond with her co-stars off-screen as well. From celebrating festivals on sets to goofing around during break time, the YRKKH team had a gala time together. It was like Hina's second family, where she grew and found a better version of herself. The actress bid adieu to the show in 2016 after the show took a leap and brought in fresh faces. Even after 4 years of leaving the show, Hina still shares a great bond with her former co-stars and ensures to keep in touch with them. And one of them is her on-screen son Rohan Mehra aka Naksh Singhania.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares a hilarious video of her life before Coronavirus; Ekta Kapoor, Rashami Desai go ROFL

Yesterday, (April 8, 2020) Rohan turned a year older. Yes, it was the actor's 'Happy Wala Birthday' and he received wishes from all over. How could his BFF Hina miss to send him lovely wishes to him? Just like every year, without fail, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet wish for the young actor. She shared an adorable collage of their pictures. The photos were from YRKKH as well as their off-screen masti. Along with it, she wrote, 'Happy Birthday dear Rohan. You know I love you tons.' Well, we must say Hina surely knows how to keep her near and dear ones happy. And we miss seeing the on-screen mother-son duo.

Take a look at Hina's birthday wish for Rohan here:

Talking about Hina, after YRKKH, the actress went on to show her fearless and real side in two reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. While she couldn't bag the trophy in both of these, she proved her mettle and emerged as the first runner-up. Last she was seen playing a vamp on TV for the first time in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After doing all positive roles, viewers loved her negative avatar as Komolika, and she set new bars for the same. However, she soon bid adieu to KZK and was replaced by Aamna Sharif. The show stars Parth Samathaan as Anurag and Erica Fernandes as Prerna.

Speaking of YRKKH, it is still one of the top trending and longest-running shows on Television. The track is now revolving around Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) love story. There were rumours that YRKKH again will take a leap and bring in a fresh cast, but the producer squashed in any such speculations. Fans are loving the duo's chemistry and have fondly named them as #Kaira.

What are your thoughts on Hina's sweet wish for Rohan? Do you miss Hina on the small-screen? Also, are you enjoying Hina's quarantine informational videos on her Instagram handle? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan turns into a tutor again and shares the process of making reusable masks at home to fight COVID 19

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More