Hina Khan shares beau Rocky Jaiswal's post calling out 'herd mentality' of the entertainment industry

Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share a hard-hitting note penned by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's highlighting 'herd mentality' of the showbiz world and urging people to bring about a change. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has come as a shock to many. Millions of his fans, family, and friends have been mourning his death and expressing their grief. It has also started debates on 'nepotism and favoritism' again. The late actor's fans have been calling Bollywood camps, and producers for not recognizing the Sushant's talents and giving him what he deserved. Not only fans but many actors from the industry have also shared their on 'nepotism.' Several celebrities have come out to reveal how nepotism has been ruining the showbiz world for ages.

Now, 's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has also highlighted the 'herd mentality that exists in the entertainment industry. Sharing his views on the same he also said that it can be changed gradually by the viewers alone. In a hard-hitting note, Rocky wrote, "There is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us, the demand. The audience!" He urged everyone to think about what he pointed out and how they can help in bringing about a change.

Hina Khan seconded his thoughts and supported Rocky's viewpoints. She took a screenshot of his note and re-shared it on her Instagram story as well for her fans to read and understand.

Take a look at it here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was among the first ones to react on the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Expressing her pain she had shared, I'm in disbelief. This cannot be true.' The young actor was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, he apparently committed suicide. His demise has sent shockwaves across and many are still trying to fathom why the 'rising star' took such a drastic step. On the same night of Sushant's passing away, Hina said that she was restless, disturbed and could not sleep'

