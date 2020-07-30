Hina Khan shares a BTS video of her 'vanity van' makeup session and we wonder if it is for Naagin 5

Hina Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a behind-the-scene video from her vanity van, and it has left us wondering if she has already begun shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5.

has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now, and it is for nothing else but Naagin 5. It is already known that Ekta Kapoor has roped in the diva to play a significant role for the fifth season of the supernatural drama series. Now, it seems like Hina has already kick-started shooting for this amazing project. Just a few moments ago, the actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her vanity van.

The beautiful actress shared a BTS video of her make-up session from her vanity van, and it seems like she is prepping up for her Naagin avatar. In the video, Hina is seen wrapped in a cute pink robe as she sits quietly while her makeup is done. In the background, soothing music is being played. She captioned the same as 'Early morning coffee and music is all you can ask for. Morning world.' Hina's latest video from her vanity has left us wondering if she has begun shooting for Naagin 5 today (July 30, 2020).

Here's a glimpse from Hina's BTS moment:

Apparently, Hina was Ekta's first choice for Naagin 5, and she has finally found time from her extremely busy schedule. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story in Naagin 3, Hina will do the same in Naagin season 5. Later, the fifth installment of Naagin will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna. Along with Hina, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in pivotal roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Hina in Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

