  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan shares a BTS video of her 'vanity van' makeup session and we wonder if it is for Naagin 5

Hina Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a behind-the-scene video from her vanity van, and it has left us wondering if she has already begun shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5.
24620 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan shares a BTS video of her 'vanity van' makeup session and we wonder if it is for Naagin 5Hina Khan shares a BTS video of her 'vanity van' makeup session and we wonder if it is for Naagin 5

Hina Khan has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now, and it is for nothing else but Naagin 5. It is already known that Ekta Kapoor has roped in the diva to play a significant role for the fifth season of the supernatural drama series. Now, it seems like Hina has already kick-started shooting for this amazing project. Just a few moments ago, the actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her vanity van. 

The beautiful actress shared a BTS video of her make-up session from her vanity van, and it seems like she is prepping up for her Naagin avatar. In the video, Hina is seen wrapped in a cute pink robe as she sits quietly while her makeup is done. In the background, soothing music is being played. She captioned the same as 'Early morning coffee and music is all you can ask for. Morning world.' Hina's latest video from her vanity has left us wondering if she has begun shooting for Naagin 5 today (July 30, 2020). 

Here's a glimpse from Hina's BTS moment: 

Apparently, Hina was Ekta's first choice for Naagin 5, and she has finally found time from her extremely busy schedule. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story in Naagin 3, Hina will do the same in Naagin season 5. Later, the fifth installment of Naagin will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna. Along with Hina, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in pivotal roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Hina in Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 FIRST Promo: Hina Khan's look as the 'most powerful naagin' REVEALED; Secrets to unveil soon

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement