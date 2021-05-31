Hina Khan shares BTS video of song Baarish Ban Jaana & thanks Shaheer Sheikh for his jacket; Actor reacts

Hina Khan shared another behind the scene video on her Instagram handle. Her upcoming song Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh will be releasing on June 3.

and Shaheer Sheikh are all set to be featured in a romantic song titled Baarish Ban Jaana. The first look poster of the song has been already released and it has created a lot of buzz among their fans. They are eagerly waiting for the release of the song. The song has been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and that too in minus degree. Yes, you are reading right. The duo has shot for the song in extremely cold conditions. The actress has been continuously sharing behind the scene videos of the song.

She has shared another video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, both actors are seen shivering in the cold as they are giving their shot. Hina is seen wearing a white coloured dress and Shaheer is also white shirt paired with blue trousers. It was so much cold that he offered Hina his jacket. In the video, it is seen they are shivering badly. The actress captioned it as ‘Posing and snuggling.. Coz it was damn coooold...Thank you for your jacket @shaheernsheikh #BTS #BaarishBannJana 3rd June Stay Tuned.”

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor also reacted to her video and said, ‘You are welcome.. but I guess after I took off my jacket I was freezing too.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Earlier also the actress had shared a video where both were seen shooting for a rain sequence. In the video, we can see her and Shaheer shivering with towels wrapped around their heads. The actress is seen explaining how cold the temperature was at the location where they shot the song. The song will be releasing on June 3.

