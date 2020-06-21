  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan shares cute PICTURES with her daddy dearest on Father's Day; Says 'I will always be your princess'

Father's Day 2020: Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share some adorable throwback pictures with her dad and wish him in the sweetest way possible on the special occasion of Father's Day. Take a look.
10498 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan shares cute PICTURES with her daddy dearest on Father's Day; Says 'I will always be your princess'Hina Khan shares cute PICTURES with her daddy dearest on Father's Day; Says 'I will always be your princess'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment world and there's no doubt about the fact. With her amazing acting chops and performances, Hina has been winning hearts for many-many years. While we all know the wonderful actress that she is, but Hina is an even better daughter. Like many of us, she loves her family unconditionally and enjoys spending time with them. Very often, we see the actress giving us glimpses of her fun-loving family time on social media. From baking a cake for her mother to goofing around with her father, Hina's love for her family is beyond explanation. 

Today yet again, the actress has given a glimpse of her 'family bond' as she shared some cute pictures with her daddy dearest on her Instagram handle. Yes, on the special occasion of Father's Day (June 21, 2020), Hina wished her 'dad' in the sweetest way possible by sharing some beautiful pictures with him from their past vacations. Hina shares a strong bond with her father, and he is more like a friend and companion to her. She laughs with him, shares her gossips, takes pieces of advice from him and the list goes on and on.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan flaunts her petite pink headband and we think it is a perfect quarantine accessory to feel decked up

It is said, ' Father's are real source of their children,' and the same goes with Hina. The beautiful actress shared a warm and strong bond with her dad. During the lockdown period especially, she has shared several videos of her fun-loving banter with her daddy. Sharing almost three cute pictures of her father, Hina said that she will always be her father's princess and daddy's little girl. Wishing him on this occasion, she wrote, 'Happy Father’s Day Dad,' with a heart emoticon. 

Take a look at Hina's beautiful father's day wish here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed work like many other actors. She had shared glimpses of her 'work from home' as she shot for some project. She also revealed that she is scared to step outdoors after a long time. What are your thoughts about Hina's cutesy wish for her father? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares a still from her new film during her dubbing session at a studio; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement