Hina Khan shares cute PICTURES with her daddy dearest on Father's Day; Says 'I will always be your princess'

Father's Day 2020: Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share some adorable throwback pictures with her dad and wish him in the sweetest way possible on the special occasion of Father's Day. Take a look.

is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment world and there's no doubt about the fact. With her amazing acting chops and performances, Hina has been winning hearts for many-many years. While we all know the wonderful actress that she is, but Hina is an even better daughter. Like many of us, she loves her family unconditionally and enjoys spending time with them. Very often, we see the actress giving us glimpses of her fun-loving family time on social media. From baking a cake for her mother to goofing around with her father, Hina's love for her family is beyond explanation.

Today yet again, the actress has given a glimpse of her 'family bond' as she shared some cute pictures with her daddy dearest on her Instagram handle. Yes, on the special occasion of Father's Day (June 21, 2020), Hina wished her 'dad' in the sweetest way possible by sharing some beautiful pictures with him from their past vacations. Hina shares a strong bond with her father, and he is more like a friend and companion to her. She laughs with him, shares her gossips, takes pieces of advice from him and the list goes on and on.

It is said, ' Father's are real source of their children,' and the same goes with Hina. The beautiful actress shared a warm and strong bond with her dad. During the lockdown period especially, she has shared several videos of her fun-loving banter with her daddy. Sharing almost three cute pictures of her father, Hina said that she will always be her father's princess and daddy's little girl. Wishing him on this occasion, she wrote, 'Happy Father’s Day Dad,' with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hina's beautiful father's day wish here:

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed work like many other actors. She had shared glimpses of her 'work from home' as she shot for some project. She also revealed that she is scared to step outdoors after a long time. What are your thoughts about Hina's cutesy wish for her father? Let us know in the comment section below.

