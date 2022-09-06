Hina Khan shares a cute selfie as she wishes good night to her fans; Check here

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user and never stays behind when it comes to following Instagram trends.

And, keeping up the trajectory, just a while ago, the Naagin actress shared an adorable selfie on social media to wish her fans a good night. She shared the picture in the stories section of Instagram. In the photo, Hina looked cute as usual. While sharing the post, she wrote, "On that note Good night".

Check Hina Khan's post here:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

