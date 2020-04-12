Hina Khan shares Ekta Kapoor's version of Money Heist & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans will relate to it; WATCH

Hina Khan gives a glimpse of what would happen if Ekta Kapoor made Money Heist and all Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans will go ROFL. Take a look.

Money Heist is one such series that everyone has been binge-watching off late. Ever since the fourth season of the Spanish drama series dropped in, it has made headlines all over. Even some of our Telly stars have spent their quarantine time watching Money Heist 4. Remember how Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandnaphotoshoppedd herself on the La Casa de Papel's poster and gave it an 'Indian twist' a few days back? Well, looks like Ekta Kapoor and Kasautii Zindagii Kay have beaten her in that.

Just a few hours ago, took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's version of Money Heist and it will surely tickle your funny bones. Well, in the video, we can see Alicia Sierra making her entry in the show, but with an interesting twist. Well, in the background, we can hear the introduction note that was played with Komolika entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, you read that right! The edited video has Komolika's background score playing as Alicia Sierra marks her entry.

This clip was sent to Hina by none other than Ekta herself. Sharing the hilarious video, Hina wrote, 'Nikaaaaaa fever everywhere.' While Hina was the first Komolika in the reboot version of KZK, she later went on to be replaced by Aamna Sharif. So, the actress also asked for Aamna's opinions on the same. Well, we must say, Indians are getting quite creative with their memes and editing skills. Imagine if Ekta actually plans to remake Money Heist in the Hindi style? We, don't know if that will happen or not, but this is surely a funny and innovative edit, that is only tickling our funny bones.

Enjoy the amazing Ekta Kapoor version of Money Heist here:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. Some days back in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parth had expressed his desire to meet The Professor from the Netflix show in real life. It would be interesting to see how the KZK cast reacts to it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

