Hina Khan shares fam jam PHOTOS with her parents & beau Rocky Jaiswal amidst their Maldivian vacay

Maldives has become the current favourite of many celebs from the entertainment industry. Just when we thought we were finished looking at the exotic pictures of Bollywood celebs from the place, television diva jetted off to the same. And now, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared multiple pictures from the place that are hard to miss. Accompanying her to the trip is beau Rocky Jaiswal and their airport pictures have already sent the internet into a meltdown.

Moreover, Hina’s parents have also joined them to the trip. She has now shared some pictures from their vacation. The actress looks remarkable in a breezy blue kaftan. She also shares an adorable picture with her father while terming him as ‘Daddy Cool.’ Later, Hina also gives a glimpse of her lovey-dovey moment with Rocky amidst the picturesque background. One also cannot miss Hina’s fam jam picture with her parents as they sit inside a plane and enjoy their trip.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina Khan grabbed headlines earlier this year when she made her debut with the movie Hacked. After having featured in a few music videos, the actress earned praise owing to her acting prowess in the short film titled Smartphone co-starring Kunal Roy Kapoor. Later on, the stunning diva entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the Toofani Seniors. Former BB contestants and winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla also entered the house with her. Meanwhile, she also made a guest appearance in Naagin 5.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

