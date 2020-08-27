Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her shoot life as she poses for a PIC with her 'team'; Calls them 'Anmol ratan'

Hina Khan gave a glimpse of her shoot diaries amid the COVID-19 crisis with her 'team' and her beautiful picture with them will melt your heart. Take a look.

is one of the warmest and friendliest actresses in the entertainment industry. With her hard work and dedication, Hina has made a special place not only in the Telly world but also in Bollywood and the OTT platforms. The talented actress recently wowed everyone by taking the avatar of a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. While her stint in the show was short, but Hina managed to make heads turn with her looks, acting chops, and power-packed performance.

After spreading her magic in Naagin 5, Hina is all set to enthrall fans with yet another project and has already kick-started working towards it. Yes, the actress has begun shooting for her upcoming project and recently shared a glimpse of her shoot life amid the COVID-19 crisis with her team. Hina took to her Instagram handle to post a beautiful group picture with her team from outside the sets of her upcoming project. In the picture, Hina's team is seen following the safety protocols as all of them have covered their faces in masks, and are seen making the 'peace' sign.

The actress is seen dressed in a beautiful printed dress as she flashed her infectious smile for the adorable photo. With this awe-inspiring picture, Hina also wrote a heartwarming caption for her team members as she praised them, and it will melt your heart. She wrote, 'Team HK. Shoot diaries. Mere Anmol Ratan.' Yes, Hina expressed her love and admiration for her team, who work with her closely and share a warm bond.

Well, we must say, Hina certainly knows how to care and keep her close ones happy. While we don't know about Hina's upcoming project yet, but she is surely going to leave everyone mesmerized with her project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

