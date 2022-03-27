Hina Khan shares a heartfelt birthday post for BFF Shaheer Sheikh: We talk, laugh and create memories

Hina Khan is still popular for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has even portrayed a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and won the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant performance. Hina Khan shares a very sweet bond with actor Shaheer Sheikh. The two are among the most popular names on the television screens. The duo has worked together on numerous music videos. Their on-screen pairing is quite appreciated by their fans. The actors also share a strong friendship in real life. They often spend their free time with each other and love to share pictures on social media. On Shaheer’s birthday on Saturday, Hina shared a heartfelt post.

Hina shared beautiful, happy pictures with Shaheer on her Instagram. She wore a cute yellow tee with jeans. On the other hand, Shaheer wore a light blue tee. Along with pictures, Hina wrote, “hat’s us.. We talk, laugh and create memories..A very Happy Birthday to one of the most Genuine souls I know.. Rise and Shine ma friend.. Blesssss. @shaheernsheikh" To this post, Shaheer sweetly commented, “thank you for always having my back..” Yep, we are not crying - you are!

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. She often follows trends on Instagram with her beautiful pictures and life updates. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in season three of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where he played the role of a very decent and sincere guy, Dev.

