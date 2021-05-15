Hina Khan shares her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co star Parth Samthaan kept checking on her in tough times

Hina Khan shares about her excellent equation with former co-actor Parth Samthaan, and how he has been there for her in tough times.

The popular actress and stylish star recently came live on her social media after a long time. The actress has been diagnosed with COVID 19 positive hence she has isolated herself and she is taking care of herself. Hina Khan also lost her father recently due to cardiac arrest, which was shocking for her. The actress was very close to her father and often shared pictures with him. In her live video, she talked about the grim time in her life and people who have been checking on her. She made a special mention of Parth Samthaan, for being with her in her difficult time.

Hina Khan shared that she has been receiving messages from the people she had expected, but she also received support from people she had not expected. She added that she feels blessed that there are so many wonderful people around her. Talking about Parth Samthaan, she said that he has been checking on her throughout this period and he has been a huge support for her in tough times. He also messaged her in her live video, saying, "Good to see you back, God bless you."

The actress Hina Khan became good friends on the sets of the popular reality show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where Parth played the role of Anurag Basu and Hina played the character of Komolika. Both of them were immensely appreciated for their excellent acting and effortless depiction of their roles. They got along very well on the sets of the show and became good friends as well. Both the actors are immensely popular on TV screens and have a huge fan following.

