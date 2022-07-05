Hina Khan shares 'her kinda transition edit' with fans & looks fabulous in a black thigh-high slit gown; Watch

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She recently marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits

The actress has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often drops pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. Today, Hina shared a transition video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, the actress is seen running inside a room in a white bathrobe and later comes out in a stunning outfit. Hina looks stylish as she opted for a black one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown. Sharing this video, the actress captioned, "My kinda edit Not a great transition but I tried it on my own #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #feelitreelit #ReelsWithHK". Fans went gaga over her gorgeous look and sent love and compliments from all over.

Click here to watch Hina's video

Meanwhile, about Cannes 2022, she chatted with Pinkvilla and said, “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time."

Hina had also graced 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' hosted in June this year. She made several heads turn with her exquisite strapless black ruffle gown. At the event, Hina was honoured with the 'Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award'.

On the professional front, Hina was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hina Khan wins Super Stylish Charismatic Diva title; Looks glamorous in black