Hina Khan shares her 'only' PICTURE with Pearl V Puri as she pens a birthday wish for the Naagin 3 actor

Pearl V Puri is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian Television industry, and there's no denying about that fact. Today, the actor is beaming with joy, and he has all the reasons to do so. Well, it is his birthday today (July 10, 2020). Yes, the handsome hunk has turned a year older, and is celebrating his 'Happy wala Birthday.' This birthday for Pearl is going to be a little different owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

But, his friends are trying to do all that they can to make his birthday 'extra special.' Since moring the handsome actor has been showered with love, messages and heartfelt wishes from his fans. Now, has also sent in her best wishes for the Naagin 3 actor as she shared a throwback picture with him. She posted her 'only' photo with Pearl and it has a Karishma Tanna and Jasmin Bhasin connection too. The Hacked actress also penned down a sweet birthday wish for Pearl.

Hina took to her Instagram handle to post an old photo with Pearl V Puri, Karishma Tanna, and Jasmin Bhasin. The photo seems to be from a previous party that the four stars had, and they all are beaming with joy. With it, she wrote, 'This is the only picture I have of you, Pearl. But that does not matter. We shall click many soon. Happy Birthday, Pearl. Loads of love and hugs.'

Take a look at Hina's wish for Pearl V Puri here:

Meanwhile, Pearl is going to celebrate this day with his family in Agra. Here's wishing the Bepanah Pyaar actor a very 'Happy Birthday.'

