Hina Khan shares her version of Patthar Wargi as she misses her later father: I know you are watching our back

Hina Khan, who is winning praises for her recent song Patthar Wargi, has shared a heartwarming version of the track as she remembers her father.

Ever since has lost her father, the actress is often seen penning heartfelt messages to share her feeling about him and how much she misses him. From sharing throwback pics to recalling her special moments with him, each of her posts speaks volumes about the void in Hina’s life post her father’s demise. And while the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has recently come up with her new song Patthar Wargi, she has once again shared yet another emotional post for her daddy dearest along with her version of her new song.

Hina shared a video of herself looking up in the sky while standing in the balcony of her house and had her song being played in the background. In the caption, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote how she can’t stop thinking about her father and that she believes that he is watching them from above. Hina wrote, “Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan.. My version of #PattharWargi. I am just unable to think of anything else. Miss you Dad. This is how he chose to be close to us.. Did not leave his family alone..Can see him every day from our Balcony.. I know you are watching our back Dad.. Your Family loves you.. #HisFamilyForever #DaddysStrongGirl.”

For the uninitiated, Hina’s father had breathed his last on April 20 due to a massive cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, talking about Patthar Wargi, which also features Tanmay Ssingh, has been sung by Ranvir and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

