Hina Khan shares a hilarious reel & leaves fans in splits; WATCH

Hina Khan is one of the most talented celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Hina was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She has not only wowed fans with her on-screen performances but has also established herself as a style icon with her out-of-the-box fashionable looks. She always turns heads whenever she steps out. What’s more? Hina loves to entertain her fans on her social media. She is quite the goofball and often posts hilarious reels and Tuesday was no different.

Hina uploaded a funny reel on her Instagram that left us in splits. In the reel, she sarcastically lip-synced to an audio that said, “I hate people who say, ‘Oh, it’s a filter, it’s a filter.’ Well, joke’s on you, I don’t even use a filter,” while she had a filter on the video. Along with the reel, she wrote, “Seriously I have used No filter” and added some laughing emojis.Of course, fans loved the funny reel and made it go viral.

Check Hina's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, we all recently got to know that Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One’. The actress is quite excited about her deglam look and in a recent interview, she said, ”I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations.

