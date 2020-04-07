Hina Khan shares a hilarious video of her life before Coronavirus; Ekta Kapoor, Rashami Desai go ROFL

Hina Khan shares a sad yet funny depiction of her life before Coronavirus, and you will totally relate to her. Take a look.

is one such actress that is not only educating her fans in the fight against Coronavirus but is also keeping them engaged. Almost every day, the diva is sharing glimpses from her quarantine time and keeping the dose of entertainment high in everyone's lives. From washing clothes to painting, Hina has been making the best use of this sudden and special break. More importantly, she has been creating an aura of positivity and hopes all-around to help people survive through this difficult phase.

Yesterday, the beautiful actress again shared another video of herself trying to kill time during the lockdown, but it turned out to be emotional. In the video, Hina is seen cleaning her bags as she is bored and wishes to do something productive to pass time. She starts taking out all her essentials from the bag and puts them down on the bed. However, Hina suddenly gets sad and starts shedding tears. Why do you ask? Well, she finds an airplane ticket in her bag and begins reminiscing the good old travel trips, which she cannot take now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan turns into a chef as she makes pancakes for the first time; Arjun Bijlani have an EPIC reply

She gets shocked and sad about seeing the flight ticket, and turns into SRK style 'Devdas'. She goes all crazy and hits the ticket on her head as also. Well, we do understand Hina's pain and can totally relate to her feelings, as even we're yearning to fly soon after this risk ends. However, the most catchy part of the video, was when Hina went on to use a few inspirational elements from Balaji, to make the plot intriguing.

Along with the awe-inspiring video, Hina wrote a long note to motivate people against the war against Coronavirus. She wrote, 'They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic, a traveler’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them. The reality sank them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul-crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Until We Spread our Wings Again.'

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor gets rid of her rings, bracelets for the first time and Hina Khan, Karan Patel are in SHOCK; Watch

As soon as Hina dropped in the sad yet funny video, her fans went gaga over her and burst into laughter. Hina's friends from the Telly world, , Ekta Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Ariah Agarwal, and Murnal Thakur couldn't stop laughing, and all of them just went ROFL on Hina's post.

Here's a look at Hina's sad yet funny story:

With Hina's amazing acting skills and the unpredictable story, it looks like Hina is soon going to turn into a good storyteller. Also, we appreciate her loads to provide such a good dose of comic relief during this distressful times.

A few days ago, Hina donned the chefs' hat as she made pancakes all alone. Yes, Hina who did not quite like cooking had no choice but to step into the kitchen as she was craving for some yummy pancakes. He cooking session received a hilarious reply from Naagin actor , who asked her to exchange her pancakes for his bhurji.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Paras Chhabra & others light diyas and stand in solidarity for #9baje9minute

Meanwhile, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been making the masses aware of the right ways to wear masks, store groceries and keep oneself clean and safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. What are your thoughts on Hina's video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More