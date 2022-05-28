Hina Khan shares mushy PHOTOS with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal from her trip to Budapest

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was recently in the headlines as she walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her gorgeous gowns and spectacular looks became talk of the town and went viral on social media. She is getting highly appreciated for her Cannes 2022 looks and now the actress is enjoying vacay with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Budapest.

In the recent post shared by the gorgeous actress Hina Khan, she is seen having a gala time in Budapest and exploring cafés with good food as well as lovely décor. The actress also enjoyed a thermal spring with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and friends. Rocky recently shared a post on social media from the trip, where Hina is seen hugging him and making goofy places as they get clicked together. The actress is seen in a brown animal print outfit and he has sported a yellow t-shirt. He captioned, “Coz they were all Yellow … @realhinakhan.”

See post here-

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed that Priyanka Chopra is her fashion inspiration. She shared, “I have always maintained that the way Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocks red carpets and carries herself at any event, be it a personal or professional one is like nobody else. Her confidence is what I admire the most and I have always been vocal about it. And not just her being a style sensation, but the way she conducts her lifestyle is very admirable.”

On the professional front, Hina is all set to essay the role of a strong-headed police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new web series 'Seven One'.

Also read- Cannes 2022: Hina Khan dons an ice blue slit gown with embellishments for latest French Riviera outing; PICS