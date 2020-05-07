Hina Khan shares old photos of birthday girl Erica Fernandes flaunting her moves; Says 'Be the way you are'

Hina Khan shared some throwback pictures of Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes dancing on a peppy track as she wished her in the sweetest way possible. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is celebrating her birthday today. Yes, it is our beloved Prerna's 'Happy wala birthday'. However, this year, the diva will have to celebrate it low-key at her home owing to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. While Erica is ringing in her special day in quarantine, her fans and dear ones have already started showering her with love and blessings. And one of them is, Erica's best friend and former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star . The two beauties share a warm bond and are always seen having a gala time in each other's company.

While Hina cannot be with Erica on her birthday, she did not miss out to send her love and warmth to the birthday girl. Hina took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures of Erica, wherein she is seen flaunting her dance moves. Well, these pictures happen to be of Hina's birthday bash, when both the beauties twinned in black. Yes, Hina and Erica spread their magic in black and wowed everyone. Hina shared these ' blasts from the past' photos of Erica with some sweet messages for her.

In one photo, Hina and Erica can be seen sharing a warm hug, while in the rest, Erica is seen grooving to some peppy tracks as she enjoys herself. Wishing Erica most sweetly, Hina wrote, 'From my birthday to yours, sending you the vibe honey. Happy Birthday, love. Big big hug to you. Just be the way you are. Have fun.'

Check out Hina's wish for Erica here:

Meanwhile, Hina and Erica, both are making the most of their time in quarantine at their homes. They are painting, cooking, working out, binge-watching shows, interacting with fans, and exploring their hidden talents. What are your thoughts on the bond these two beautiful actresses share? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

