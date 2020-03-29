Hina Khan shares PHOTOS of lockdown inspired sketch; Says 'This will communicate more than a thousand words'

Hina Khan has recently shared pictures of a lockdown-inspired sketch on her Instagram handle which is quite relatable in the present scenario. Check out the latest pictures.

is one of the most popular Indian television celebs in current times with a loyal fan base that has been on the rise of late. Just like other celebs, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has also been doing her bit in spreading awareness on social media about the Coronavirus pandemic and its precautionary measures. Apart from that, she is making the most of her spare time amid the lockdown period by indulging herself in numerous creative skills.

Recently, Hina has shared pictures of a lockdown-inspired sketch on her Instagram handle which every one of us can relate with. The sketch depicts India’s map which is bound with a huge lock indicating the current 21-day lockdown that has been imposed across the country. Here’s what the actress writes, “My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge. And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself.”

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

The Hacked actress had shared some more sketches a few days back thereby showing her artistic side to the fans. On the professional front, Hina has officially ventured into the Bollywood film industry this year with the movie Hacked which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She has received praise from the audience and film critics for her stellar performance in the mystery thriller.

