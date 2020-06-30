Hina Khan shares pleasant pictures with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and it is ‘pure love’

Hina Khan, who has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for quite some time now, is grabbing eyeballs with her recent love filled pics with her beau.

is one of the actresses of the telly world who wears her heart on the sleeves. And being an avid social media user, her social media accounts are often filled with posts for her loved ones especially her beau Rocky Jaiswal. It is certainly a treat to see the couple’s social media PDA as they never fail to give major relationship goals. Keeping up the trajectory of sharing love filled pics with Rocky, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress posted another beautiful picture with her man and it is all about love.

In the pictures, Hina and Rocky were seen nailing in traditional outfits. While the diva wore a baby pink coloured embroidered suit, her man was seen donning a golden kurta as the two were all lost in each other eyes. Hina captioned the first pic as, “Pure love, just love @rockyj1”. In the next pic, Hina and Rocky were seen posing for the camera embraced in each other’s arms and the actress captioned it as, “Always always there for me..Alwaaayyssss my man @rockyj1” followed by a red rose emoticon.

Take a look at Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s beautiful pics:

To note, Hina has been dating Rocky for quite some time now and the couple has been quite open about their love affair. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the lady, who made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently impressed us with her acting prowess in Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein she played the role of Komolika. Besides, she also won a lot of hearts with her performance in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Credits :Instagram

