Hina Khan shares a post about healing & sends prayers as she remembers late Sidharth Shukla

The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has come as a massive shock for his family, friends and his massive fan following. Hina Khan, who was good friend of the late actor had shared that she is shaken. She shared a post about healing as she tries to come to terms with the reality. She has shared stories on her social media as she sends strength and prayers of the family of Sidharth Shukla.

and Sidharth Shukla formed a friendship in Bigg Boss 14 when they came in as seniors. Even after the show, they were in touch and often spoke to each other. She could not believe the news of him passing away. She had also lost her father few months back, which was also a huge shock for the actress. As she was trying to heal from that pain, she lost her friend also, which came as a major blow on her. She has shares in the stories about healing as she talks about the last four days. She also posted about sending love and light as well as sending prayers for the grieving family.

See her posts: