Hina Khan shares a post missing her deceased father: Not that strong to bear your loss Dad

Hina Khan calls herself daddy’s little princess as she shares the pain of losing her father three months back.

It has been a very tough year for actress because she lost her father due to cardiac arrest. The actress was very close to her father and shared a great bond with him. He was always with her in her good and bad times as well as took care of his princess.

During the period of the father passing away, she tested COVID 19 positive and had to isolate herself. She had shared it as the toughest time of her life. The actress had recently shared some happy times pictures with her dad.

It has been three months since Hina Khan’s father set for his heavenly abode. She has been trying to stay very strong for her mother and herself for the past few months. The actress shared some pictures of the happy times with her father on her Instagram today. Looking at the pictures, it looks like she really misses her father very deeply. She also wrote about it in her post. She captioned, “Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months Today 20th April 2021 DADDYS STRONG GURL This is what u always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad”

See post here-

On the work front, the actress has worked in a music video with actor Shaheer Sheikh, Baarish Ban Jaana. The duo received immense love and appreciation for the song. She has also been part of TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Komolika.

Also read- PICS: Hina Khan’s no-makeup selfies wow fans; Seen yet?

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×