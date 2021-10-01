Hina Khan shares a post in traditional look sporting a red lehenga and beautiful jewellery.

Hina Khan is among the leading actresses in the television industry. She can easily carry numerous kinds of looks including traditional, formal, ethnic, western, and others. The actress is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures of herself. The actress recently shared her pictures on social media where she has sported a traditional look.

In the recent post shared by Hina Khan, she is seen sporting spectacular traditional attire. She has worn a full embroidery work top, which she has paired with a bright red dupatta with floral embroidery. She has put on ethnic jewellery with studs and pearl work. She has worn a beautiful maang tika with matching earrings. There is a beautiful ring with a green stud and she has also worn a golden bangle in her hands. The makeup is flawless and accentuates her facial features. The expressions of the actress are amazing in the pictures and she captioned the post, “Hello October”.

The actress received lots of appreciative comments on her post. Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary commented, “stunning”, Mohit Kathuria commented, “Birthday month”, etc. Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

The actress recently appeared in a music video named Betrayal, along with Angad Bedi. The sizzling chemistry between the two is undeniable and the fans have appreciated the song. In the music video, Hina Khan is shown in a completely new look as a drug mafia as she pulls stunts and uses guns.

