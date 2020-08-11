Hina Khan shares a selfie as she relaxes at home after a long day of shoot; Check it out

Hina Khan is always active on social media and keeps on sharing updates related to her life. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

has been an inevitable part of the television industry for many years. Fans of the stunning diva rejoiced as she made her comeback to the silver screen sometime back with the show Naagin 5. Although she will be playing a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, the audience has still loved her performance as the ‘Adi Naagin’ in the very first episode. Well, Hina also never forgets to keep her fans updated with whatever is happing in her life.

As we speak of this, the actress has once again shared another update on her Instagram handle. Hina has posted a picture of herself in which she is wearing a blue bathrobe while posing for the camera. She further mentions in the caption about having taken a shower after a long day of shoot. Well, we can figure that out from her tired face already. Hina’s hair is tied up into a messy bun but one thing is for sure that she looks flawless even without makeup.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The actress also made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She has a few more interesting projects coming up as of now one of which is Country of Blind, her debut Indo-Hollywood movie. She plays the role of a blind girl in it and her first look has been already released on social media a few months back.

