Hina Khan shares a still from her new film during her dubbing session at a studio; See PHOTO

Hina Khan never fails to update her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the actress has shared a still from one of her new films on Instagram.

Many actors and producers have been spotted getting back to work after the government granted permission for resuming the shooting schedules a few days back. Hacked actress is also back on her feet and has resumed her pending work as can be seen in the latest social media posts. Well, she seems to be quite excited about it! The actress recently stepped out of her home for her dubbing session at one of the studios in the city.

Hina has revealed in one of her posts on Instagram that it was her first outdoor activity post lockdown and that she did not feel safe. However, she further adds about sanitizing everything around before beginning her work. Not only that, but the Lines actress has also shared a still from the new film for which she has been dubbing. Hina can be seen wearing an off-shoulder mustard coloured top as we can see in the picture. Moreover, she is seen flaunting coloured wavy hair in the same.

Check out the picture below:

Check out Hina Khan’s post about her experience of outdoor shooting below:

The actress also reveals that her name in the new film is ‘Suhani.’ However, Hina does not reveal details about the new project in the posts. On the work front, the actress made her official debut in Bollywood this year with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller backed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was released in February. The actress is also gearing up for her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

Credits :Instagram

