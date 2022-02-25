Hina Khan shares surreal PICS from her trip to Egypt: Self compassion and self acceptance

Hina Khan is still popular for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has even portrayed a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and won the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant performance. But apart from this, the actress is a traveler too. She has recently traveled to Egypt with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and the latter’s birthday too. She has been sharing photos and videos from the ancient land and giving her fans a sneak peek into her Egyptian journey.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Self Compassion and Self Acceptance”. In the pictures, she is seen wearing loose striped pants with shirt style top. She has completed the look with sport shoes and is not wearing any makeup. Hina is posing in front of pyramids and is looking very pretty. The actress had also shared other pictures earlier and wrote, “One step at a time in front of the first-ever pyramid built in Sakara, Egypt.. #steppyramid #egyptshots #egyptfashion #wanderlust #egyptdiaries.”

Hina has been doing a lot of music videos in recent times. She has been seen with Shaheer Sheikh in many songs and all have been very popular.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She and her beau had also gone to London last year to celebrate New Year. On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with Angad Bedi. The actress was also seen in the music video Mohabbat Hai with Shaheer Sheikh.

