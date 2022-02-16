Hina Khan shares surreal pictures from her trip to Egypt, poses with her 'perfect companion'; PICS

Hina Khan is among the leading actresses of the television industry. She is also quite popular for her love for travelling and whenever she gets time off from work, she is seen travelling around the world. Just before the Valentine’s day, the actress had jetted off on a trip to Egypt with her long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has recent shared pictures from her trip through history.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hina Khan has been sharing pictures from her trip to Egypt with beau Rocky Jaiswal. In her recent post, she had shared pictures of herself with a camel as she sits face to face with it. She also shared pictures with ancient pyramids in the background. She looks gorgeous in red v-neck top and zebra print pants. She had accessorized herself with multi layer necklace, sunglasses and sports shoes.

She captioned, “Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion.. I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it.. #TravellingBackInTime #travelphotography #wonderoftheworld”

See post here-

Hina Khan has not been part of TV shows of some time now. She has been doing numerous music videos.

Hina Khan had earlier shared picture of her on social media as she boarded the flight for her trip. The actress looks gorgeous in her pink fleece sweatshirt and joggers. She was joined by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as they shared a selfie at the airport. The couple is seen posing with a peacock in background and she wrote, “#peacocklove”. She also shared pictures from her flight and she said that she missed flying.



Also read- Hina Khan poses with beau Rocky Jaiswal as they fly off to Egypt ahead of Valentine’s Day