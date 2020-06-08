Hina Khan shares sweet message for beau Rocky Jaiswal; Thanks him for being the most beautiful person

Hina Khan, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, expresses gratitude towards beau Rocky Jaiswal for being the only one she can confide in.

is one of the actresses in the telly world who wears her heart on the sleeves. The diva, who is an avid Instagram user, doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on her loved ones. Besides, as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been spending the lockdown at her home, she has been sharing beautiful and powerful quotes on social media spreading a positive word in this crisis situation. However, Hina’s recent Instagram is making the headlines as it is dedicated to her beau Rocky Jaiswal and speaks volumes about their bond.

The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared a quote about best friend and dedicated to Rocky calling him the bestest. In the quote, Hina thanked Rocky for letting her be herself with him and not making her wear any mask. She also asserted that expressed her gratitude towards him for radiating compassion and empathy and being the only one she can confide it. “Thank you for being the most beautiful person, inside and out. Thank you making the world a better place, just by being in it. Thank you for loving more fiercely than anyone I know,” the quote read.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post for beau Rocky Jaiswal:

Talking about the work front, Hina became a household name after she made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead and played the role of Komolika in the show.

