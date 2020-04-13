Hina Khan shares a THROWBACK photo with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan as she misses travelling

Hina Khan is missing travelling amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and her throwback picture with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan is just a proof. Take a look.

has been making the best use of the Coronavirus lockdown and there's no doubt about the fact. She has been indulging in cooking, cleaning, painting, gymming, spending time with family, educating the masses and a lot more. While the lockdown was initially going to end tomorrow (14 April 2020), but now we have to wait a little more. Yes, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown in the state until April 30, owing to the number of increased cases.

With the extension, it looks like Hina Khan is also missing going out and travelling. How do we say that? Well, the actress who is quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a hint. She shared a throwback photo with her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan from Switzerland. The picture was from their trip on September 18, 2016. Sharing the adorable picture she wrote, 'Nice one. Those were the days. Miss travelling'

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares Ekta Kapoor's version of Money Heist & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans will relate to it; WATCH

In the photo, Hina and Moshin seem to be all content as they pose for a quick click. While Hina looks beautiful in a black and pink outfit, Mohsin looks dapper in blue jeans and a shirt. Considering it would have been cold there then, the two were seen covered in overcoats. Well, they surely made us all nostalgic about the good old YRKKH days. We must say, Hina and Moshin look too good in one frame and we're yearning to see them back sharing the screen space again.

The actress made her debut on TV with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wherein she played an ideal daughter-in-law, Akshara Singhania. She essayed the role for as long as 8 years before she decided to bid adieu to the show. Paired opposite aka Naitik, the duo was loved by everyone and had a fan base of their own. YRKKH is one of the longest-running shows on TV and currently revolves around the life of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Fans have lovingly nicknamed them as Kaira.

Take a look a Hina's throwback picture here:

A few days ago, channeled her Balaji spirits as she cleared her bags. However, suddenly, on finding an old boarding pass, she reminisces about her past travel trips and tears roll down her cheeks. Adding more drama to it, Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din from Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker is heard playing in the backdrop. This quirky video by Hina was relatable to every traveler during the lockdown. Her friends from the industry such as Vikaas Kalantri, Rahsmai Desai, Ekta Kapoor, among others went all gaga over her creativity and couldn't control their laughter.

The beautiful actress recently made a debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked that revolved around cyber-bullying. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience and everyone showered praises for Hina's amazing acting chops. What are your thoughts about Hina's throwback picture with Mohsin? Are you missing travelling too? Do you want to see the former YRKKH co-stars together on the small screen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her heavy workout session during quarantine and Ekta Kapoor is all hearts for it

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More