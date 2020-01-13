Hina Khan shares a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as she completes 11 years in the industry

Hina Khan has achieved another milestone as she has finally clocked 11 years in the entertainment industry. Here's how she celebrated it with her fans.

On 12 January 2009, the Indian audiences for the very first time met a straightforward, naive, multi-colored and an ideal daughter-in-law Akshara Singhaniga in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not only the viewers loved Akshara, they soon became fond of the actress who so-perfectly entered into the skin of the character. Yes, we're talking about the talented actress . Who knew that the bubbly and fun-loving Hina, would make it so big and rule the industry once. But, she fought all odds and attained the throne.

Yesterday, on 12 January 2020, the actress clocked 11 years in the industry. Yes, you read that right! Hina Khan has completed a huge 11 years in the entertainment world. Well, isn't that the dream of every new actor to make a space for himself in the showbiz world? Hina not only dreamed about it, but also made sure to achieve it with her hard=work, perseverance and diligence. Though it wasn't a bed of roses for the pretty face, she did not lose hope and prove her mettle in all spheres of life. Hina's journey has been nothing less than inspirational. Since yesterday, the fans of the diva have been bombarding social media with sweet messages and notes to celebrate the occasion.

Recently, the actress also decided to acknowledge their efforts and ring this happiness in the sweetest way possible. She took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. In the picture, she is seen dressed as our beloved Akshara, beaming with a huge smile on her face. She captioned it as, 'This is all where it started.'

Take a look at fans sweet messages on 11 years of Hina Khan:

We loved AKSHARA

We Love AKSHARA

We Will Love AKSHARA FOREVER The most loved Character on Indian Television@eyehinakhan 11 Years Of Hina Khan pic.twitter.com/gqPUujPWh6 — (@hprneet143) January 12, 2020

No matter who wins the title of bigg boss 11 , you win the heart of peoples.

11 Years Of Hina Khan pic.twitter.com/j5PihvLLIe — Ch Arslan (@imcharslan) January 12, 2020 #HinaKhan is one of the most popular actress in television industry today. Her transformation from a Adarsh bahu to playing the stylish vamp is commendable & today is special for @eyehinakhan because she completes 11 years in the industry today. 11 Years Of Hina Khan pic.twitter.com/beawCGx8Ad — #HinaKhan FC #Damaged2 & #Hacked Coming Soon (@hinakhanfan18) January 12, 2020

Her smile definitely steals everyone's Hearts. She's got that charm. 11 Years Of Hina Khan pic.twitter.com/DH01fxICQ4 — Hinaholics (@Hinaholics) January 12, 2020

Congratulations on completing 11 amazing years in Industry.

This has been a roller coaster ride for you in every manner and has rewarded you well for all your hard work and dedication over the years.@eyehinakhan 11 Years Of Hina Khan — Team Hina Khan (@_TeamHina) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress has a whole lot of important projects lined up this year which makes her one of the busiest actresses. She will be seen making her digital debut as Damaged 2 releases tomorrow, 14th Jaunary, 2020. Later, in February, she will be seen in Bollywood thriller Hacked. Are you excited to see Hina in new avtars? Let us know in the comment section below.

