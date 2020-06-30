  1. Home
Hina Khan shares a workout video and it is all the motivation you need to start your week on a fit note; WATCH

Hina Khan has shared a new video on her social media and it definitely looks like something that we can all benefit from amid the ongoing lockdown. Check it out right here.
Hina Khan shares a workout video and it is all the motivation you need to start your week on a fit note; WATCH
The lockdown has given everyone time to spend on themselves and something that we all have been working on is to work out and stay fit. While some have made efforts to get back to fitness, others have made an attempt to stick to their routine schedules and be disciplined. Talk about it and you cannot miss Hina Khan, who keeps sharing photos and videos as a part of glimpses for the fans.

And now, she went on to share a video of her workout which is about 5 minutes long and it sure will prove to be helpful for anyone who wishes to keep up with their fitness. While the week has just started, some motivation does go a long way and hence, we can all make some use from this video, especially if you are someone who wishes to get to it. The actress has kept it simple and well, we bet it is something that is good to get habituated with as a part of everyday routine.

Check out Hina Khan's workout video here:

Apt much? Try some of them out and drop your comments on how did it go.

Meanwhile, Hina also spoke about the ongoing debate on nepotism and she went on to say, "If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director,"

Credits :Youtube

