Hina Khan shells out major fitness goals during COVID 19 lockdown; Shares ‘pretty in sweat’ post workout pics

Hina Khan has been breaking the internet with her latest post workout pics during the ongoing lockdown.

is an avid social media user and she never fails to make the heads turn with every post she shares. And while we all are locked in our houses due to the ongoing lockdown, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Gai actress has made sure to stay in touch with her massive fan army with her social media posts. The diva has not only been sharing interesting pictures of herself but has also managed to keep her fans intrigued by sharing the glimpse of her quarantine hobbies which include doing household chores, sketching etc.

And while Hina has been regularly sharing pictures of her lockdown break, her recent post dished out some serious fitness goals and will make you begin your workout regime right away. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared sunkissed pictures of herself post a rigorous workout session and was all sweaty as she posed for the camera. She was seen wearing a white and grey coloured crop top which she had paired with grey gym leggings. Hina captioned the images as, “I feel Prettiest when I Sweat.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post workout pics:

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time when Hina shared her quarantine workout pics on social media. In fact, while most of us have turned out to be lazy during the lockdown, the actress has been quite particular about her fitness regime. Not only she has been motivating her fans to stay fit, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant has also been raising awareness about COVID 19 outbreak in India and urged everyone to stay safe in this crisis situation.

