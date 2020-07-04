  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan shells out major fitness inspiration as she continues her workout regime in a new VIDEO

Hina Khan is among the fittest television celebs and she never misses out on her workout sessions. Meanwhile, check out her latest video on Instagram.
Mumbai
Hina Khan shells out major fitness inspiration as she continues her workout regime in a new VIDEOHina Khan shells out major fitness inspiration as she continues her workout regime in a new VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan makes sure that she never misses out on her workout sessions and her social media timeline is proof. That is why it won’t be wrong to call her one of the fittest celebs of the Indian television industry. The actress who initially began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is currently enjoying the best phase of her professional life. She is also experimenting with multiple genres of entertainment of late.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has once again shared a video on her Instagram handle which is sure to shell out major fitness inspiration to many others out there. Hina is seen indulging in a heavy workout session while the trainer instructs her from the background. She is seen clad in a pink bralette teamed up with a pair of camouflage leggings. The actress proudly flaunts her flexed muscles and toned abs while doing the same.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest workout video below:

Hina has been continuing her workout sessions even amidst the lockdown. A few days back, the actress also resumed work and shared a few glimpses of the same on social media. The Hacked star’s popularity rose to greater heights post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 where she was also declared the first runner up. Hina has now officially ventured into Bollywood with the movie Hacked earlier this year. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone some time back.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement