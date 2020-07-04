Hina Khan shells out major fitness inspiration as she continues her workout regime in a new VIDEO

Hina Khan is among the fittest television celebs and she never misses out on her workout sessions. Meanwhile, check out her latest video on Instagram.

makes sure that she never misses out on her workout sessions and her social media timeline is proof. That is why it won’t be wrong to call her one of the fittest celebs of the Indian television industry. The actress who initially began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is currently enjoying the best phase of her professional life. She is also experimenting with multiple genres of entertainment of late.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has once again shared a video on her Instagram handle which is sure to shell out major fitness inspiration to many others out there. Hina is seen indulging in a heavy workout session while the trainer instructs her from the background. She is seen clad in a pink bralette teamed up with a pair of camouflage leggings. The actress proudly flaunts her flexed muscles and toned abs while doing the same.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest workout video below:

Hina has been continuing her workout sessions even amidst the lockdown. A few days back, the actress also resumed work and shared a few glimpses of the same on social media. The Hacked star’s popularity rose to greater heights post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 where she was also declared the first runner up. Hina has now officially ventured into Bollywood with the movie Hacked earlier this year. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone some time back.

Credits :Instagram

