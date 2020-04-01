Hina Khan shells out mid week motivation as she works out at home amid Coronavirus; WATCH

Amid quarantine, Hina Khan is making the most of her free time as the actress is seen working out at her home. WATCH!

Amidst the national lockdown, besides cooking, reading and learning a new activity, B-town and TV stars, alike, are making sure to workout out. While Katina Kaif is learning to play the guitar, and is cooking besan ladoos, and Sara Ali Khan, too is whipping up pancakes and omlettes, former Bigg Boss contestant and Hacked actress is also making sure to make the most of her quarantine by working out. Now, we all know that is a fitness enthusiast and this actress used to make sure to hit the gym everyday and now, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, therefore, Hina Khan has turned her house into a gym as she took to social media to share a series of photos and videos wherein she is seen working out.

From jogging to doing squats, burpees and other forms of functional training, Hina Khan is shelling out major mid week motivation for all of us who are sitting at home and looking at ways to spend time. In the photos, Hina Khan is seen wearing orange mini shorts paired with a white tee and as always, her gym look was on point. Besides working out, Hina is making the most of her quarantine as the actress is seen indulging in painting. Alongside a painting by Hina, the actress wrote, “My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime.”

On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, and at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan unveiled the first poster of Lines.

Check out Hina Khan's workout vidoes here:

