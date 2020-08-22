From Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Arjun Bijlani, here's how TV celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year

While this year’s celebrations might be toned down, let’s take a walk down memory lane and see how Bollywood’s favorite TV celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and every year this festival is celebrated with grandeur. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and most looked forward festivals of our country. This festival celebrates the birth of a Lord Ganesha. While there are few people who believe Lord Ganesha was brought into this world by Goddess Parvati, the other believe that he was created by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati who are his parents.

Celebrated over a period of 11 days, even B-Town celebs and TV stars are all geared up to bring bappa into their homes. The festival begins by bringing a clay idol of Lord Ganesh home, and through the entire festival, Lord Ganesha will never be kept alone, and someone will always be with him. This time, unlike every other year before, the nation gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under the shadow of the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19. This year there will be no large social gatherings and celebrations will be kept low key. But that doesn’t mean the celebration will not be a fanfare.

When it comes to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, B-Town celebs leave no stone unturned. While we will miss the massive celebrations this year, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit the celebration last year when the pandemic and social distancing wasn’t even the last thing on our minds.

Last year Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shared a few glimpses of them getting blessings and praying to Ganpati Bappa.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya attended a Ganpati visarjan together last year and danced their hearts out. The actress was also seen playing an instrument while her hubby played the drums.

Arjun Bijlani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Neha Swami. The couple were seen posing together after the puja was done.

Last year, Shivangi Joshi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The series has an annual Baapaa Aarti every year.

Surbhi Chandna along with her team from Sanjivini wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi as they posed with huge smiles on their faces.

Mohit Sehgal along with his wifey visited Arjun Bijlani to get blessings from Ganpati Bappa. He uploaded a post on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Ganesh chaturthi everyone ! @arjunbijlani @nehaswami so happy to see bappa in your new home . Here is wishing everybody lots of love and prosperity.”

