  1. Home
  2. tv

From Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Arjun Bijlani, here's how TV celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year

While this year’s celebrations might be toned down, let’s take a walk down memory lane and see how Bollywood’s favorite TV celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year.
14772 reads Mumbai
news & gossipFrom Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Arjun Bijlani, here's how TV celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and every year this festival is celebrated with grandeur. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and most looked forward festivals of our country. This festival celebrates the birth of a Lord Ganesha. While there are few people who believe Lord Ganesha was brought into this world by Goddess Parvati, the other believe that he was created by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati who are his parents. 

Celebrated over a period of 11 days, even B-Town celebs and TV stars are all geared up to bring bappa into their homes. The festival begins by bringing a clay idol of Lord Ganesh home, and through the entire festival, Lord Ganesha will never be kept alone, and someone will always be with him. This time, unlike every other year before, the nation gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under the shadow of the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19. This year there will be no large social gatherings and celebrations will be kept low key. But that doesn’t mean the celebration will not be a fanfare. 

When it comes to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, B-Town celebs leave no stone unturned. While we will miss the massive celebrations this year, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit the celebration last year when the pandemic and social distancing wasn’t even the last thing on our minds. 

Hina Khan

Last year Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shared a few glimpses of them getting blessings and praying to Ganpati Bappa. 

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya attended a Ganpati visarjan together last year and danced their hearts out. The actress was also seen playing an instrument while her hubby played the drums. 

 Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Neha Swami. The couple were seen posing together after the puja was done. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganpati bappa morya #ganpatidecoration #ganeshchaturthi #love #family @nehaswami @niranjanbijlani

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Shivangi Joshi: 

Last year, Shivangi Joshi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The series has an annual Baapaa Aarti every year. 

Surbhi Chandna: 

Surbhi Chandna along with her team from Sanjivini wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi as they posed with huge smiles on their faces. 

Mohit Sehgal: 

Mohit Sehgal along with his wifey Sanaya Irani visited Arjun Bijlani to get blessings from Ganpati Bappa. He uploaded a post on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Ganesh chaturthi everyone ! @arjunbijlani @nehaswami so happy to see bappa in your new home . Here is wishing everybody lots of love and prosperity.” 

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Karan Tacker: With a heavy heart, we won't be bringing Bappa's idol home this year

Credits :InstagramPinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement