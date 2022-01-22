Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Mohsin Khan: TV stars who weaved their magic in music videos amid COVID times

90s can be remembered as grooving to tunes of famous music videos featuring popular actors and it seems like those times are back. Wondering why we’re saying this? Well, it’s because many famous TV actors are now moving towards the music industry to explore their creativity. We all know COVID time has been hard on all of us and it affected the entertainment industry a lot due to protocols and restrictions. Well, amid the down time due to COVID restrictions, some of our favourite TV actors turned towards various other options to entertain their fans including music videos.

TV actors including Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Mohsin Khan were among others who weaved their magic on screen through music videos. Due to shoots being stalled, music videos became a great work opportunity to remain connected with their fans and to entertain them. It also turned out to be a safer option due to limited crew members and desolate shooting locations. Let’s find out which TV celebs showcased their magic in music videos.

1. Dheeraj Dhoophar and Hina Khan

Naagin 5 co-actors Dheeraj and Hina collaborated for their music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. It was a romantic single and their sizzling chemistry took the Internet by storm. The music video had garnered appreciation from their fans. The song was sung by Vishal Mishra and Naresh Sharma.

2. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

The real-life couple Ravi and Sargun always spell magic on the screen with their cute stints. They collaborated on a music video titled Toxic by singer Badshah. It was a shot-at-home music video and garnered lots of appreciation from their fans.

3. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince and Yuvika enjoy a massive fan following since their stint in Bigg Boss and hence, it was a treat for their fans to watch them in a music video. They starred in a soulful love track Shikayat. The emotional song was penned down by comedy king Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

4. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi

Mohsin and Shivangi blew the audience’s minds with their hot chemistry in the famous daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They enjoy a massive fan following and hence, the music video titled Baarish was a cherry on the cake for their loved ones. The song was about monsoon romance and was sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.

5. Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh

They paired for the very first time and to everyone’s surprise, nailed their music video titled Ishq Tanha. The song was about a couple who was getting a divorce. It was written and sung by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.

