Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes; TV stars whose 'reel' experiment left us amazed

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes, and many other Indian Television celebrities made videos with Instagram's latest feature 'Reels' and captured hearts.

Today, a common person spends most of his time on social media, and it is a fact. With so many different social media platforms available, there's entertainment to suit each one's needs. However, among the large array of applications, Instagram is arguably the most popular app filled with interactive and attractive features. Recently, the Facebook-owned app, Instagram, launched another fun-loving feature called 'Reels.' It was rolled quickly after India banned TikTok among 58 other Chinese apps in June. Reels largely replicates the top features of TikTok, a short video-sharing platform.

Instagram Reels allows the user to create 15-second short videos and post them with effects, creative filters, music, and more much like TikTok videos. Social media innovations are the need of the hour to keep users hooked, and when an interesting creation takes place, people usually welcome it with open arms. And that is what happened with Instagram Reels. As soon as it was launched in India, many people began exploring it by making fun-filled clips and sharing it with their followers.

Not only the common man but many 'socially active' celebrities also experimented with this new feature and reeled their way into fans' hearts. , Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes, and many other Indian Television celebrities took time out to create videos with popular songs, trends, or challenges. Today, we list down 10 well-known faces from the Telly world who have taken over reels and won hearts.

10 popular Indian Television celebrities captured hearts with their reels:

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan's love for social media is not hidden from anyone. The actress never misses a chance to interact with her fans, and there's rarely a day when her Instagram posts are not updated. So, when a new feature popped-up, Hina was one of the first actresses to explore it. To date, she has created more than 30 reels and looks like she's quite enjoying this new addition. Just like her roles onscreen, her reel clips also offer a huge variety. From workout to hogging samosa, from doing makeup to flaunting her pretty dress collection, Hina has truly 'reeled' her way in everyone's hearts. Though fitness dominates her reels, in a few, she is also seen having a gala time with her daddy dearest.

2. Surbhi Chandna

Ever since Sanjivani went off-air, fans are yearning to see Surbhi Chandna onscreen. While gossip mills have it that she's soon going to be seen in Naagin 5, the actress is keeping everyone hooked with her social media posts. Surbhi also experimented with the reel feature as she turned her 'happy and dancing' mode flaunting her quirky side. The actress made heads turn as she reeled her thunder. In her second video, she gave away some beauty hacks, as she did her makeup while 'reeling on.'

3. Erica Fernandes

Not very consistent on social media, but when Erica posts something, it is sure to create a storm. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress managed to steal everyone's heart with her first reel as she enjoyed the showers of Mumbai. Erica's first reel clip saw her smiling and dancing as she splashed water droplets enjoying Mumbai rains. In her second reel posted on July 20, the diva gave herself a stylish makeover as she snipped and chopped her hair, flaunting her bangs.

4.

Rashami's reels have been all about being her 'real' self to being Shalakha aka Nayantara for Naagin 4. Her beautiful transformation videos are going viral, wherein from a modern girl she turns into a desi queen instantly. Well, it's hard for people to decide which avatar suits her better because she nails both of them with perfection.

5. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth is not much of a social media lover but after his victory on Bigg Boss 13, he has often made efforts to use the platform for interaction. So, the actor did not shy away from trying his hands on the reel feature. He gave a glimpse from one of his old photoshoots and left everyone going gaga for his style. Dressed in a chocolaty-brown t-shirt with blue denim, Sidharth looked suave, as he made an uber-cool clip. In his second reel clip, Sidharth is seen enjoying playing cricket with his pals on the sets of his upcoming song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' with Neha Sharma.

6.

Drashti Dhami has been away from the small screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and since then fans have been waiting for her to come back. While she may be away from TV screens, she ensures to keep up with her fandom through social media. The beautiful actress also explored the new feature but shied away from showing her face in her first reel. She flaunted a beautiful 'dream catcher' as a song played in the backdrop.

7. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the most-followed celebrities on social media. And the singing sensation sure knows how to keep her fans engaged with fun-loving posts. Neha also explored the 'reel feature' as she lip-synced a famous Punjabi track in her first clip. Her second reel was quite relatable as she gave a glimpse of her past holiday as she missed 'traveling.' The diva's third reel was also about missing. But this time she missed her slim and lean figure as she showed her 'swag' on brother Tony Kakkar's song Kurta Pajama. While she merely has three reels to date, there's surely a lot to come from her end.

8.

Anita Hassanandani, or should we call her Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The beautiful actress has made many heads turn with her acting prowess in YHM, and is currently spreading her charm with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. She is one of those stars who never miss any chance to interact with her fans. So, when the 'reel' feature was introduced, Anita decided to make the most of it. The diva has almost 9 reel clips, which dig into her personal life. From sharing her throwback vacay videos with hubby Rohit Reddy to wishing BFF Pearl V Puri in a unique style, Anita has made the best use of the feature. While the majority of her reels are about lip-syncing popular songs, she has also created a hilarious reel on how she's dealing the year 2020.

9. Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi became a household name after her short but fiery stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The Punjabi singer-model is quite active on social media, giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. Known as Punjab's Aishwarya Rai, Himanshi also experimented with the reel feature. She used some snowy filter while she was getting her done for a project. Her eyes, perfectly set hair, and makeup make her 'reel clip' a sight to watch.

10. Shivin Narang

Shivin captured millions of hearts as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. Ever since the show ended abruptly, the handsome hunk has been engaging his fans on social media. The young star is a sucker for new features and interactive platforms, and couldn't stay away from exploring the reel feature. From lip-syncing Apna Time Aayea to showing his swag on Kabir Singh's much-loved soundtrack, the actor has gone all out in experimenting with the latest feature.

