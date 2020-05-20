Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Surbhi Chandna: Television actresses who have been ruling the hearts of millions

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes to Shivangi Joshi: Here are some of the television actresses who have been ruling millions of hearts for a long period. Read further for more details about the same.

Just like Bollywood, the Indian television industry also has its own loyal fan base, courtesy the promising actors who showcase their acting prowess in television shows thereby winning millions of hearts. In fact, many of them have ventured into the film industry too and can give any Bollywood celeb a run for the money. We can give many examples in this regard. In this article, we will be talking about the divas of the Indian telly town who enjoy a massive fan following.

Right from to , Erica Fernandes, Shraddha Arya, and others, these television actresses have been ruling the hearts of the audience, courtesy their wonderful acting performances, utter beauty and unique style sense that serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. These actresses have become household names in the past few years through their stellar performances in numerous popular daily soaps that have received a humongous response from the viewers.

Here are some of the Indian television actresses who have been ruling hearts for a long time:

Hina Khan

This stunning diva who rose to fame with the portrayal of the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the television industry. Hina’s fame rose to heights post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up. Not only that but she has now ventured into Bollywood too with the mystery thriller Hacked this year which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer who began her career as a child artist has acted in some of the most popular daily soaps including Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), Kahin Toh Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye, Kkusum, and many others. The talented actress literally stunned everyone when she played a negative role in the show Beyhadh and proved her mettle in terms of excellent acting.

Erica Fernandes

The very beautiful Erica Fernandes has been currently winning hearts as Prerna in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, she had earned praise from the audience for her stellar performance in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose. Very few people are aware of the fact that the gorgeous beauty has acted in a few South films too.

Shivangi Joshi

This beautiful actress is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, India's longest-running show in which she plays Naira. Before this, she has appeared in many other shows including Beintehaa, Begusarai, and others.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is currently creating an uproar with her latest show which is none other than the supernatural series Naagin 4 itself. Before that, she has proved her acting prowess in other popular shows like Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many others.

Jasmin Bhasin

We cannot help but acknowledge the fact that Jasmin Bhasin also won hearts as Nayantara along with Nia Sharma in Naagin 4 before her sudden exit from the show. This stunning beauty has also won millions of hearts with her wonderful performances in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak.

This popular actress has seen a tremendous increase in her fan following ever since she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 last year. Well, Rashami was already a known name in the Indian television industry who had appeared in popular shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. She is currently seen in Naagin 4.

Surbhi Chandna

She is currently one of the most sought after actresses of the Indian television industry for all the obvious reasons. Surbhi has acted in shows like Qubool Hai and Aahat but she rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz in which she portrayed the role of Anika. After that, the actress won hearts yet again in Sanjivani.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is popular for her roles as Zoya from Qubool Hai and Bella in Naagin 3. This stunning diva has appeared in a few Punjabi movies too and has a massive fan following all over the country. Not only that but Surbhi has been a part of music videos and web shows too wherein she has proved her mettle once again.

Dahiya

Divyanka has earlier appeared in many popular shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Intezaar but the kind of love she started receiving after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is outstanding. The audience literally fell in love with her character Dr. Ishita Bhalla for all the obvious reasons. She made her digital debut with a web show last year that received a lot of praise from the audience.

Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya actress is currently considered to be one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the Indian telly town. She is seen portraying the role of Preeta in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha won everyone’s hearts last year too after showing her dancing skills in Nach Baliye 9.

This gorgeous beauty who gained fame post the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli has come a long way now and is still considered an instrumental part of the television industry. Be it Vishakha from Naagin 3 or be it Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we can’t help but acknowledge the fact that Anita has nailed every role of hers with perfection.

